Representatives from Northwest Bank join Rick Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, at the site of the future George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building, to which Northwest donated $200,000. Pictured, from left, are Mark Paup, a member of the board of directors; Shawn Walker, executive vice president, communications and regional marketing; Tim Fannin, interim board chairman; Bill Harvey, interim president and CEO; Julie Marasco, northwest Pennsylvania region president; Esch; Bill Pantuso, northwest Pennsylvania district manager; and John Meegan, a member of the board of directors.

BRADFORD — Northwest Bank has given a $200,000 gift to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to support the construction of the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

