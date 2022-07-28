BRADFORD — Northwest Bank has given a $200,000 gift to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to support the construction of the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
The Duke Building, which will serve as Pitt-Bradford’s headquarters of innovation, is currently under construction next to Hanley Library. The building will be home to the students who study and the professors who teach mechanical engineering technology, energy engineering technology, computer information systems and technology, energy science and technology, and information systems.
“Northwest Bank is proud to support higher education as one of the ways we provide for the future of our communities,” said William Harvey, interim president and CEO, Northwest Bank. “We’re honored to make this contribution to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and its technology-focused programs at the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.”
Rick Esch, Pitt-Bradford’s president, said, “All of us at Pitt-Bradford appreciate the support we’ve received from our friends at Northwest Bank. They, as well as many other business and industry leaders in our community, have generously supported our new building as well as the development of our two new engineering technology programs.”
As the campus’ headquarters of innovation, the Duke Building will feature many specialized spaces where students can create, discover, innovate, and collaborate, including a circuit lab, measurement lap, a machine shop, a strength and materials lab, a fluid dynamics lab, a maker space, and a virtual reality lab.
The building also will have a light-filled two-story atrium, study rooms, and a project lab for students from different disciplines to collaborate, inspire each other, and make their designs a reality.
“An investment in this project is an investment in our community,” said Julie Marasco, Northwest Bank’s northwest Pennsylvania region president. “Students in this exciting new facility will work on innovative and creative projects that will help them develop the technology skills they need to succeed when they graduate. This will be a tremendous resource and huge win for northwestern Pennsylvania.”
The new facility is being built to meet Leadership in Energy and Environment Design – LEED – standards. It is anticipated that the U.S. Green Building Council will certify the building at least at the silver level. Once certified, it will join Livingston Alexander House as the second LEED-certified building on campus and the third in McKean County.
It also will feature a rooftop solar array, which is expected to produce about 113,000 kWh/year and include a building dashboard that will aid in community education and engagement.
To learn more about the new building and the programs that will be housed in it, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/engineeringbuilding.
To contribute to the building or any other project or scholarship, contact Pitt-Bradford’s Office of Philanthropic and Alumni Engagement at 814-362-5091 or visit upb.pitt.edu/giving.