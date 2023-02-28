WARREN — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. The awards list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations from a survey of 45,000 American workers. Northwest Bank is 60th on the list.
The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 15, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
“Northwest Bank is committed to making a positive difference for the customers and communities we serve and it’s our people who make it happen,” said Louis J. Torchio, president and CEO, Northwest Bank. “We are equally committed to providing opportunities for our employees to achieve success in an environment that emphasizes empathy, inclusion, trust, and growth. We thank our employees for their dedication and everything they do to make Northwest a great place to work.”
Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
To learn more about working at Northwest, visit www.northwest.com/careers.