ST MARYS — The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) and the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies (CFNA) are pleased to announce a new partnership to administer scholarships and other endowments, which were made possible by a generous gift from an anonymous donor.
This new partnership will offer additional educational opportunities to area residents.
CFNA is the parent company of the McKean County Community Foundation and the Elk County Community Foundation. The Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes. Funds established by charitable donors support our communities through the awarding of grants and scholarships.
NPRC provides affordable and accessible post-secondary education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania by offering Associate degrees and certificates. Investments in scholarship programs by NPRC helps students stay in our communities while attending school, and hopefully remain here to continue working as they enter the workforce. For more information about NPRC please visit their website at www.regionalcollegepa.org. The details are still being worked out but stay tuned for more information on how you might benefit from this new partnership. Scholarships will be available to students across the NPRC footprint.
CFNA and its affiliates look forward to helping NPRC grow their new scholarships and endowments. The McKean County and Elk County Community Foundations, affiliates of CFNA, are non-profit organizations that bring together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support area nonprofits and offer educational support to students in our communities through the establishment of charitable funds.
For more information, contact the foundation at (814) 834-2125.