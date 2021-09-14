WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has announced the appointment of Mindy Saunders as vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. Saunders will lead the college in the promotion of academic excellence, facilitate program growth and development, and direct efforts to advance the progress toward institutional accreditation.
Saunders joined the faculty and administrative team of NPRC as the College’s first Dean of Curriculum and Instruction in March 2018. With a Bachelor of Arts in education and a Master of Science in physical science from Marshall University, Saunders brings more than 25 years of higher education experience to her new role.
She is committed to NPRC’s mission of providing affordable and accessible quality higher education to the residents of northern Pennsylvania. During her time in higher education, Saunders has served in various roles including Professor of Mathematics, chairwoman of the Department of Mathematics, Division Head of University Transfer, and chairwoman for the School of Arts and Sciences at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Saunders personally understands the life-changing value of accessible postsecondary education as it afforded her the opportunity to achieve her educational goals while living in her home community and taking care of her family. She is eager to continue sharing her academic and personal philosophy of “helping people achieve greater success through education” with those in the NPRC community.
President Snelick shares the following about the appointment of Saunders: “Mindy was the perfect choice for this role. Her experience, knowledge, and passion for NPRC is invaluable. Her exceptional leadership skills are evident in our quality curriculum and faculty selection at NPRC. She supports an environment of assessment in order to continuously improve. I appreciate her dedication as we work through the accreditation process and know that we are in good, caring hands. We are fortunate to have Mindy on our team!”