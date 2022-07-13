WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house July 19 from 5-6 p.m. at seven of its classroom locations. A remote connection will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.
Prospective students and guests will meet NPRC’s student services team and faculty at this interactive open house. They will have the opportunity to learn about the affordable opportunities close to home, hear about the college’s history and mission, participate in a class demonstration, learn about the important role a Student Engagement specialist plays in their educational journey, and hear from a current student about their experience at NPRC.
The locations for this open house include The Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville (Titusville), Marilyn Horne Hall (Bradford), Warren-Forest Higher Education Council (Warren), Corry Higher Education Council (Corry), Potter County Education Council (Coudersport), Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties (St. Marys), 4 N.I.N.E. Center (North East), or virtual attendance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign-up on NPRC’s website.
“At NPRC, our faculty and staff work extremely hard to ensure that each of our students have the resources and support they need to be successful in and out of the classroom,” shares Lauren Zickefoose, assistant director of Community Engagement. “This open house is the perfect opportunity for someone to explore a new opportunity and hear first-hand how NPRC has helped to provide many different opportunities for our students.”
The last open house for 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at locations and times to be determined.