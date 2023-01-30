JOHNSTOWN – Nulton Aviation Flight Academy, Saint Francis University (SFU) and SkyWest Airlines are pleased to announce an elite partnership that builds on the university’s existing relationship with Nulton Aviation Flight Academy to provide students access to SkyWest’s Elite Pilot Pathway and AMT Pathway Programs.
Saint Francis and Nulton Flight Academy students who join one of these pathway programs will be eligible for various benefits and financial assistance from SkyWest as they complete their professional programs taught by Nulton Aviation professionals. Students will also be eligible to receive a guaranteed interview to join SkyWest’s team of aviation professionals following graduation.
Since 2018, Nulton Aviation has provided Saint Francis students access to a Federal Aviation Administration certified pilot school. The program provides the opportunity for those who have always been interested in flying to get a private pilot’s license, along with additional pilot ratings and certifications. With a 21-credit concentration, students take theory courses on the SFU campus taught by certified flight instructors from Nulton Aviation.
The existing partnership has expanded to include all of the benefits that SkyWest’s Elite Pilot Pathway program has to offer.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer our students not only a quality education, but a direct route into a future career,” said Br. Marius Strom, T.O.R., the aviation program lead at SFU. “Our new partnership with SkyWest Airlines provides numerous opportunities for students both in our established Aviation Specialization, as well as future programing opportunities such as our proposed Aviation Maintenance Technician training program.”
Nulton Aviation COO Larry Nulton, Ph.D., called the partnership between Saint Francis and SkyWest “a perfect fit” and “a great opportunity for students interested in aviation as a career.”
“This enhanced partnership, coming on the heels of the announcement of The Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park and its potential for job creation, will provide a great opportunity not only to Saint Francis students looking to enter the world of aviation, but also to aviation-related employers in the mid-Atlantic region looking to improve their talent pipeline,” said Nulton.
SFU students interested in learning more about this opportunity may contact Br. Marius Strom at mstrom@francis.edu or contact Dr. Larry J. Nulton for the Nulton Flight Academy at drlarrynulton@nulton.com.