ST MARYS — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an Open House event on Tuesday, April 19 from 5-6 p.m. at five of their classroom locations. A remote connection will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.
Prospective students and guests will meet NPRC’s student services team and faculty at this interactive Open House and will have the opportunity to experience their real-time instructional delivery model, hear about the College’s history and mission, participate in a class demonstration with a faculty member, learn about the important role a Student Engagement Specialist plays in their educational journey, and hear from a current student about their experience at NPRC.
The locations for this open house include NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Venango Technology Center (Oil City), Corry Higher Education Council (Corry), Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties (St. Marys), Potter County Education Council (Coudersport), or virtual attendance. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign-up on NPRC’s website.
NPRC offers affordable associate degrees, certificates, and workforce training to the region and within 15 miles of most residents in their nine-county footprint. Associate degrees include applied technology, business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies, and social sciences. Five of these programs are eligible for financial assistance through your local CareerLink®.
“College can be intimidating for anyone, let alone a full-time worker, single parent, or first-generation college student. At NPRC we work extremely hard to ensure that each of our students have the resources and support they need to be successful in and out of the classroom,” shares Lauren Zickefoose, assistant director of community engagement. She continues, “This open house is the perfect opportunity for someone to explore a new opportunity and hear first-hand how NPRC provided a second chance for one of our students.”
Future open houses are scheduled for July 19 and October 25 at locations and times to be determined. For more information or to sign up for April’s open house, visit https://bit.ly/OpenHouseApril19.