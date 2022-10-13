DuBOIS — An Opening Reception for "Jewels of Summer" will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Brady Street Florist in downtown DuBois on Oct. 22.
The show will feature butterfly and hummingbird photographs on canvas by Patti Scherer. All photos were taken in the artist's own garden. Light refreshments will be served.
Scherer attended the Pennsylvania Governor's School for the Arts, has a (BFA) Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Penn State University, has competed internationally in photography and is a published illustrator.
The show will be up for viewing through Nov. 4. Scherer will make arrangements to deliver pre-purchased canvasses after the show closes.