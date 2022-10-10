FALLS CREEK — On Nov. 12, the Clearfield /Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative will host Operation Chili Cook-Off at the Falls Creek Eagles from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monies raised for this event will help raise funds for local Veteran Service Organizations (VSO’s) that include: Pawsitive for Heroes, Pheasant Forever Northcentral #630 and Military Veterans Outdoors.
“Military Veterans Outdoors’ only method of survival is by donations and fundraising activities,” said Gary Smith, president of Military Veterans Outdoors.
The money they receive from Operation Chili Cook-Off will help the initiative to provide active duty, veterans, guard and reserves an area free to them to utilize for their outdoor experiences, according to organizers.
The goal is to reduce suicide and suicidal behavior among veterans. By coordination of resources and services, Clearfield- Jefferson Suicide Prevention Initiative and its partners can save lives. Everyone has a ole to play in preventing suicide among service members and veterans in area communities, organizers said. Every person, system, and organization can ask themselves how they can help because, together, ‘we can win this fight.,” said organizers.
There will also be guest speakers, behavioral health providers and representatives from the VSO’s.
To enter as a cook-off, please contact Elise Harmon at 814-633-1013 for more details. Deadline to enter is Oct. 22.