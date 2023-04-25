DELAWARE, OHIO — Owen Smith of Big Run presented original academic work April 20 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2023 Spring Student Symposium.
Smith presented as part of a group “How a Fungus Condemned the Salem ‘Witches,’” mentored by Hank Blume, Ph.D., and Glenda Nieto Cuebas, Ph.D.
The annual symposium is designed to highlight the breadth, depth, and quality of work produced by Ohio Wesleyan students in their classes and through mentored research, artistic performances, and other projects.
Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Spring Student Symposium at www.owu.edu/studentsymposium.