STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania Farm Link announced they have given the Founders Award to John Vogel, founder of PA Farm Link, during their recent board meeting at Re Farm Café. The award was presented to John by Raechel Sattazahn, vice president, to commemorate his devotion to PA Farm Link’s mission and acknowledge his vital role in Pennsylvania agriculture.
The award celebrates the valuable services PA Farm Link has provided since its founding more than 27 years ago where it began under the Center for Rural Pennsylvania in 1993.
Vogel has provided continuous support to PA Farm Link as both founder and board member. He worked with colleagues to establish PA Farm Link as a 501c3 and drafted the organization’s by- laws, which are still used today. As a 501c3 nonprofit, PA Farm Link provides four main services: farm succession facilitation, land-linking database, consultation & referral services, and accessible education opportunities. In 2022 alone, PA Farm Link had the privilege to assist over 5,800 farmers throughout the commonwealth. This level of farmer outreach could not have been achieved without the pivotal partnerships Vogel established at the foundation of this organization.
PA Farm Link appreciates Vogel for seeing a need for farm succession assistance in Pennsylvania and decisively acting to create PA Farm Link and linking farmers to the future.
PA Farm Link will continue to provide services beneficial to those in agriculture statewide. They also express appreciation to those who worked alongside Vogel at the inception of PA Farm Link.