The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its lineup of photo contests for 2023.
The five themes are Fantastic Food, Pets in the Outdoors, Family Outdoor Adventures, Fall Foliage, and Honoring History.
- The Fantastic Food photo contest runs now through Feb. 28, 2023.
- Pets in the Outdoors photos can be submitted from March 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023.
- Pictures of Family Outdoor Adventures will be accepted from June 1, 2023, until Aug. 31, 2023.
- Snapshots of Fall Foliage in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region will be accepted from Sept. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2023.
- The final contest period for Honoring History is from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 29, 2024.
Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted on online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First place $100, Second place $75, third place $50, and fourth place $25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places, rich history, and events of the region during each season,” said John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.