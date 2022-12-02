The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has announced the start of its Fantastic Food Photo Contest.
There are many great places to eat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that serve some unique local cuisine. Photos can be submitted from Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 28, 2023.
Finalists’ photos will be posted on online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: First place –$100, second place –$75, third place –$50, and fourth place –$25.
To enter, complete the entry form and upload photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the Fantastic Food photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food, and events of the region during each season,” said John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.