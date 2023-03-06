The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of its “Pets in the Outdoors” photo contest. There are many great places for pet owners to explore with their furry friends in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.
Photos may be submitted from March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in June, with four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes:
- First place, $100
- Second place, $75
- Third place, $50
- Fourth place, $25
To enter, complete the entry form and upload photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme, and it must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food, and events of the region during each season,” said John Straitiff, executive director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.