KANE — The grand opening of the PA Wilds Media Lab in Kane will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
An open house and tours will take place from 1-4 p.m. The formal ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks from speakers will take place at 1:30 p.m.
The PA Wilds Media Lab is a 5,000-square-foot space that will house administrative offices for the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship and feature audio-visual equipment and creative studios. Located on the second floor of an older Main Street-type building in uptown Kane, the PA Wilds Media Lab will offer tools, technologies and classroom space to support the PA Wilds Center's expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem and its regional partnership work.