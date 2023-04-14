The nonprofit PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center) will reopen its PA Wilds Conservation Shop mobile unit at Leonard Harrison State Park in mid-April, but does not have any current plans to open a second store in Tioga County.
The PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Leonard Harrison State Park focuses on selling regionally-made and value-added products, including those made in Tioga County, and it will reopen for the season on Monday, April 10. Shop hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The Leonard Harrison Conservation Shop is the Center’s second in the PA Wilds region, with the flagship store opening at Kinzua Bridge State Park in 2016. The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) project to renovate and upgrade the park’s visitor center and parking areas will also include relocation of the Conservation Shop inside the center. This $3.4M project is slated to start this summer. If construction alters shop hours or location this season, public announcements will be made.
“These park improvements have been in the works for many years, and we are thrilled to finally have contracts in place to move on them,” said Cindy Dunn, DCNR secretary. “We are also excited to have a PA Wilds Conservation Shop at the location, a strategic component of DCNR’s long standing region-wide partnership with the PA Wilds Center. They are doing tremendous work to help us grow the outdoor sector across the region, and their Conservation Shops add huge value at busy state parks, assisting with visitor capacity and stewardship messaging while helping rural makers, artisans and others get their products to market. We had hoped to be able to get them into a permanent space at the park a few years ago, but construction got hung up during the pandemic.”
The Center’s PA Wilds Conservation Shops are mission-driven gift shops that improve market access for rural entrepreneurs by sourcing 90 percent of their inventory from rural makers and businesses in the PA Wilds and intentionally passing foot traffic to area businesses and attractions, raise funds for conservation, and accomplish other mission points. The shops also help the Center build a sustainable staff presence in the more rural counties it serves to help connect them to the “entrepreneurial ecosystem” they have created to support the region’s outdoor recreation sector.
Through the BBBRC application process, Tioga County government asked the PA Wilds Center to look at the possibility of placing a PA Wilds Conservation Shop at the Marsh Creek Greenway trailhead.
“Over the last few months, the county heard feedback from the community that it did not want retail space at the Marsh Creek location,” said PA Wilds Center COO Abbi Peters. “Based on this feedback, a Conservation Shop is not currently being included in trailhead development plans but the Center will continue to advocate for and support the county in completion of this impactful trail project.
“Outdoor recreation is a powerful and growing sector in the PA Wilds, and we appreciate the county’s leadership to highlight and invest in this industry in their county in order to achieve their sustainable community and economic development goals.”
For more information on the PA Wilds Center, visit www.PAWildsCenter.org. To learn more about the WCO, visit www.WildsCoPA.org. Explore the PA Wilds at www.PAWilds.com. Find regionally made products at www.ShopThePAWilds.com.