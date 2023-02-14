CURWENSVILLE –Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery has released its new “Squatch N Berry” wine, which features the PA Wilds logo and a QR code, allowing patrons to learn more about the elusive cryptid known as “Sasquatch.”
PA has the third-highest sightings of Sasquatches, at nearly 1,300 sightings in 2019, according to a Penn Live article. The PA Wilds region is a 12.5-county region in northwestern and northcentral PA that contains over 2 million acres of public land and only 4 percent of PA’s population. It makes sense that the elusive Sasquatch would be located in the remote PA Wilds.
“We’re excited to partner with the PA Wilds on this wine,” says Kenn Starr, president of Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery. “The PA Wilds Center has done great work bringing awareness to our region, which is something we have always strived to do as a business. It just made sense to have the logo on our Squatch N Berry wine.”
Ken Starr learned the art of making wine by his father’s side in 1952. In 1994, he purchased the property in Curwensville, Pennsylvania, and planted 12 vines. By 1998, there were 3,000 vines. Starr built a winery in 1998 and started making wine again. The wine was good, prompting him to go commercial in 2005. Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, located on 13 acres in Clearfield County, produces over 40 varieties of our handcrafted wines for perfect moments.
“Kenn and Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery have been great partners within the communities and region of the PA Wilds,” said Hannah Brock, licensing manager at PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. “The wild Squatch N Berry builds on that legacy. It has been a fun collaboration with a leading entrepreneur who understands the importance of where we live.”
When you buy Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery’s “Squatch N Berry wine,” part of the proceeds go towards the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship. The mission of the PA Wilds Center is to integrate conservation and economic development to strengthen and inspire communities in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Learn more about Bigfoot, Squatch N Berry, and plan your next adventure in the PA Wilds at https://pawilds.com/bigfoot/.