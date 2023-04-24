DuBOIS — Paint and Play School enrollment is now open for Fall 2023.
Pre-kindergarten classes are offered for students ages 3,4,5. Classes meet Monday-Friday, with classes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and Tuesday and Thursday.
Paint and Play is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education State Board of Private Academic Schools. Their PA certified teachers will be providing tours on Thursday, April 27, Wednesday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 9 from 3:30-6 p.m.
Families are welcome to meet the teachers, ask questions, and tour the facility. Enrollment packages are available at Paint and Play School or can be obtained via email at paintandplayschool@hotmail.com. Please call 814-371-7215 for more information.