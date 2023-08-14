DuBOIS — Paint and Play School will hold orientation for the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, Aug. 21 5:30-7 p.m.
Pre-K students and family members are encouraged to attend. Grandparents are welcome.
At 6 p.m., a presentation for parents/guardians will take place. Teachers will share information and answer questions. Parent/guardian orientation packets will be distributed.
Students and family members are invited to explore the classrooms and meet the classmates during the parent presentation.
Limited openings are available for the 2023-2024 school year. Please call for enrollment packets at 814-371-7215. Classes will begin Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Paint and Play School, established in 1971 and licensed by the PA Dept of Education State Board of Private Academic Schools, provides pre-k education to children ages 3-5.