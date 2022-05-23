PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its environmental education programs for June 3-5.
Friday, June 3
A Squirrel’s Guide to Success: 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
This family of rodents has adapted to living across the globe. Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any of the problems that they encounter.
Saturday, June 4
Hike Beaver Dam Trail: 10:00 a.m., outside Park Office
Enjoy a guided hike on this 2.2 mile trail that crosses over Mud Run, where there are many beaver meadows. Wear appropriate shoes and bring water.
Rodents Running Wild: 3:00 p.m., Beach House steps
From beavers to porcupines to many of their much smaller cousins, there are a lot of rodents running around Penn’s Woods. Come learn more about this diverse family of mammals.
Big Dam Movie: 8:30 p.m., Campground Amphitheater
This video will submerse you into the world of a beaver. They are nature’s engineers and many people are unaware of the beaver’s day-to-day life. Watch and discover more about PA’s largest rodent.
Sunday, June 5
Tea and Talk: 7:00 p.m., Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.
*You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.
“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”
Access for People with Disabilities
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)
With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.