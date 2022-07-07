PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has released its interpretive program schedule for July 15-16.
Friday, July 15
- “Fungi: PA’s Hidden Treasures” will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Attendees will learn about the mushrooms in Pennsylvania.
Saturday, July 16
- “Understanding Camouflage” will begin at 10 a.m. in the environmental education classroom. Camouflage is an important adaptation that many wildlife possess. It can assist wildlife in any habitat to survive. Attendees will learn about different types of cryptic coloration and make a simple craft.
- “Dead Birds of Prey” at 2 p.m. on the beach house steps will allow participants to get very close to specimens and learn about the many adaptations that make these animals efficient predators.
- “Souders Trail Hike” at 5 p.m. at the ball field will offer a short hike looking for evidence of fungi and its hosts.
- “What Plants Talk About” will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Attendees will learn about some fo the amazing things plants do and what science is finding out about plants and their environments.
