PENFIELD — The following is the interpretive program schedule for Parker Dam State Park during its annual “Woodhick Weekend.”
Saturday, Sept. 1
- “Graces” 3 p.m. near the beach house: Learn to play “Graces,” an older style of “catch.” Not as easy as it looks, but a whole lot of fun. All ages can enjoy this game of the past.
- “Woodhick Skills Primer” at 5 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field: Take a short walk to each of the stations to learn some of the skills and tips that will help participants do well during the competition.
- “Woodsmen and River Drivers” at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater: Learn about the skills needed to harvest timber before chainsaws. Video interviews with woodsmen who lived the life of the lumber camps tell of their past.
Sunday, Sept. 2
- “Lumberjack Skills Demonstrations: PA Professional Lumberjacks” from noon- 4 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field: Many specialized skills made woodhicks valuable in the forest. Their hard work and skills were put to the test each day as they faced one of the most dangerous jobs of their time. Today, the stakes aren’t quite as high, but the skill level is. Watch as members of the PA Professional Lumberjack Organization demonstrate their skills and explain how what they do was useful to the earlier woodhicks in the forests.
- “2018 Woodhick Games” from 1-5 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field: Register for free at the table in the grove above the Cabin Road (look for the banner) to participate in the Woodhick Games. Then, test traditional woodhick skills against other amateur woodhicks in six different events — “log rollin,’ cross-cut sawin’, seed spittin’, ’shoe pitchin’, doo-doo droppin’ and hatchet throwin’.”
- “Smokey Bear’s arrival at 1 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field:” Smokey Bear will be in the park for a while to greet the competitors, their families and other park visitors. Be sure to say hello.
- “Woodhick Camp Demonstrations” from 1-5 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field Watch the blacksmith as he shows off his skills with iron. Other woodhicks will be demonstrating the skills used in the woods and along the waters. Look for the tools-of-the-time display, the camp cook’s tent and try the traditional bean-hole beans.
- “Log Birling Demonstration” at 5 p.m. at the lake shore: When driving logs downriver, balance was a skill someone must possess, or face deadly consequences. The stakes aren’t as high, but bragging rights are on the line when woodhicks face off in the sport of birling. Come watch and cheer them on.
“2018 Woodhick Awards” at 6 p.m. on the Woodhick Games Field: The competitors have given it their all, now it’s time to reward them. The winners of each event will be awarded their prizes; however, winners must be present to receive their treasures. Then, there will be the crowning of the 2018 Woodhick, Woodchick, Jr. Woodhick, and Jr. Woodchick of the Year.