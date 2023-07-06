PENFIELD – The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park July 7-9.

Friday, July 7

”Hoo’s there?” Owls of Penn’s Woods at 8:15 p.m.

There are a variety of owls that call Pennsylvania home. Come and see/hear some of them. Meet at the campground amphitheater.

Saturday, July 8

Hike Souder’s Trail at 9 a.m.

Join staff for this guided hike along Souder’s Trail. Meet at the park office bench.

Beginner Fly Casting and Rod Setup at 4:30 p.m.

Staff will be going over the basic terminology of rod parts and line setups and basic casting/ fundamentals of fly casting. Rods will be provided. Meet at the EE classroom.

Moth Watch at 8:30 p.m.

With national moth week right around the corner, come and learn about moths and how to attract them. Meet at the campground amphitheater.

Sunday, July 9

Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.

Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. The Friends of Parker Dam State Park group will be in attendance to talk about their accomplishments. Meet at the beach house steps.

Tags