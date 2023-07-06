PENFIELD – The following are interpretive programs scheduled at Parker Dam State Park July 7-9.
Friday, July 7
”Hoo’s there?” Owls of Penn’s Woods at 8:15 p.m.
There are a variety of owls that call Pennsylvania home. Come and see/hear some of them. Meet at the campground amphitheater.
Saturday, July 8
Hike Souder’s Trail at 9 a.m.
Join staff for this guided hike along Souder’s Trail. Meet at the park office bench.
Beginner Fly Casting and Rod Setup at 4:30 p.m.
Staff will be going over the basic terminology of rod parts and line setups and basic casting/ fundamentals of fly casting. Rods will be provided. Meet at the EE classroom.
Moth Watch at 8:30 p.m.
With national moth week right around the corner, come and learn about moths and how to attract them. Meet at the campground amphitheater.
Sunday, July 9
Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. The Friends of Parker Dam State Park group will be in attendance to talk about their accomplishments. Meet at the beach house steps.