PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park’s annual Woodsy Owl Weekend is scheduled for April 22-24, 2022 at the park. This annual event, which began in 1984, attracts many volunteers to the park for the weekend and to the Saturday volunteer work sessions. These volunteers all take the time to lend a helping hand in maintaining one of their favorite Pennsylvania state parks for the upcoming summer season.
The tradition of rewarding Woodsy Owl volunteers will continue with free camping for those volunteers staying in the campground on Friday and Saturday nights. Beginning Friday, April 22, campsites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers must simply first stop in the Park Office to register and get information on the program. Campers will not be charged the normal overnight camping fee in agreement that they participate in the Saturday volunteer work sessions that will be used to spruce up the park in anticipation of the upcoming summer season. Please do not call the state park reservation system for campsites, as reservations for the Parker Dam State Park campground will not be taken for Friday and Saturday nights (April 22-23, 2022) of Woodsy Owl Weekend.
However, staying in the campground is not a requirement for volunteering on April 23. Anyone who would like to volunteer can participate in this program, whether they are staying in the campground or not. Just meet Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the campground host site (#107) to be assigned a project. Those who are a part of an organized group (scouts, businesses, etc.), or a large group of individuals, can contact the park’s conservation volunteer coordinator at 814-765-0630 prior to the event, so that appropriate projects can be planned for the size and abilities of their group.
Those with questions about the event can contact the park office.
Past volunteer work has included leaf raking, mulching, flowerbed improvements, tree planting, cleaning fire rings, painting, trail clearing, and other light maintenance and improvement work. Aside from the obvious incentive of a free weekend of camping, participants will be able to experience the rewards of volunteering in the outdoors and having a part in the beautification of our natural and recreational resources.
Woodsy Owl himself may make an appearance at the park on Saturday to visit with children and thank volunteers for their efforts. Volunteers will be recognized for their efforts following lunch and can learn about what they and other volunteers have helped to accomplish throughout the day. Be sure to come to the awards program and enjoy some fellowship with other conservation volunteers.