PENFIELD — March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park, and the public is invited to come “discover the tradition” and learn how real maple syrup is made.
Attendees will learn the “sweet story” of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how to make it today. They will also learn to identify maple trees in the winter time, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap.
Participants will also learn how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products, and, how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat.
Free samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors.
Programs will be held Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near pavilion 7, just past Cabin Road in the day-use area.