DuBOIS — The Parkside Community Center is offering takeout meals to the public the week of Jan. 24, 2022, according to Executive Director Kathleen Clement. Also, this week, Parkside will be opening for inside dining.
When calling to order a meal, please specify eating inside or taking out. Eat-in meals will be served at 11:30 a.m. There is a $3.50 donation for those 60 years or older.
Take-out meals can be picked up inside between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for a $6 donation.
The menus is as follows:
- Monday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli cauliflower salad, fruit
- Tuesday: Beef stew, dessert
- Wednesday: BBQ ham sandwich, coleslaw, potato wedges, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken parmesan, tossed salad, bread, dessert
- Friday: Broccoli and cheese soup, ham salad sandwich, fruit
Call 814-371-4000 as soon as possible to order for the week. If you know someone that could use a delivered lunch, please call Robin at 814-590-1801. The center asks for a $6 donation for each meal, but will gladly accept an amount person can donate.
In addition to being published in the Courier Express, the menu is available on Facebook or www.duboisparkside.com.