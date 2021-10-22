FALLS CREEK — Smithtown Community Church announced today that Pastor Harold Hills has decided to retire effective Sunday, October 24.
Hills has served in his current role since October 26, 1983. During Hills’ 38 years as pastor of Smithtown Community Church, he was involved in local and international outreach. Locally he participated in prison and nursing home outreach and internationally the countries he traveled to were Bolivia, Russia, Thailand, China, Argentina, South Africa, Mozambique, Vietnam, Burma, and Mexico. There are also plans for a future outreach to India and Nepal.
Hills has been a mentor to many, and his influence has made an indelible impact on generations of people in the area and beyond.
Prior to being named as pastor of Smithtown Community Church, Hills attended DuBois Area High School, Penn State University and did three years short-term mission work with Youth With A Mission. After working with YWAM, he then attended Asbury Theological Seminary where in 1983 he received a Master of Divinity Degree with an emphasis in Evangelism and World Missions.
Hills is a lifelong resident of DuBois and is married to Nancy (Curry) Hills. They have three children and three grandchildren with a fourth grandchild due in February.
A retirement celebration will be held at SCC at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.