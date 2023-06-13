The four libraries in Elk County –Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys and Wilcox –are excited to provide the opportunity for patrons to a streaming service for free using their library card.
Kanopy can be viewed from a computer screen or by downloading the Kanopy app onto a device. This service is available to the libraries through the Seneca Library District.
With an extensive collection of narrative and documentary films, as well as television series and kids’ content, the Seneca Library District is pleased to bring this streaming service to the community.
Patrons will log in to Kanopy using their library card and PIN number.
There is a cap on how many titles people can view each month. Titles may vary by county and library.
The state-aided libraries in McKean, Cameron, Elk, Warren, and Forest counties are part of the Seneca Library District. Patrons must be a resident of a municipality that supports a state-aided library to participate.
Go to https://www.kanopy.com/en/senecadistrict to get started. Once the video is downloaded, patrons will have unlimited access to it for 72 hours.