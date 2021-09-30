DuBOIS — Cade Peck, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Allegheny College, Meadville. His field of study is health sciences.
Peck is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central, Peck was a member of the Rotary Interact Club and Pro-Life Club. He was a captain of the soccer team, played tennis, and ran track.
Peck graduated from Central with nine college credits from St. Francis University and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Peck received several scholarships from Allegheny College including the Trustee Scholarship.
Peck is the son of Dr. Eric and Charity Peck, DuBois.