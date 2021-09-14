KERSEY — The Penn-Elk DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) group sponsored a table at the Elk County Fair in Kersey on Aug. 13-14.
DAR helpers were Crystal Kline, Sally Smith, Evelyn Piccolo, Mary Ellen Badeau, Diane Pyle and Cly Horning.
Regent Badeau also attended the Pennsylvania annual fall meeting of the PADAR on Aug. 27-28 in Camp Hill.
The Penn-Elk DAR presented a Marker and Dedication Ceremony for Ruth Desnoyers, who was a member of the DAR Gouverneur Morris Chapter in Gouverneur, New York. The ceremony took place at the Portage Township Cemetery in Cameron County, with relatives attending on Sept. 11, 2021. Desnoyers was buried beside her mother, Margaret Krebs, who was also a DAR member. Desnoyers spent her younger years as a resident, living near Sizerville State Park. Participating for Penn-Elk DAR were Badeau, Smith, Virginia Thorwart and Pyle playing the bagpipe.
The Penn-Elk DAR members are looking forward to hosting their 100th anniversary celebration of the founding of the chapter at a luncheon at the Royal Inn in Ridgway on Oct. 2, 2021. Out-of-town chapter members will attend with entertainment by the Mountain Melodies from Cameron County.