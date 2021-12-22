ST MARYS — The December meeting of the Penn-Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was hosted by Cly Horning in her home in St. Marys.
Wreaths Across America was discussed as a continuing project of the NSDAR nationally for the past three years. A new prospective member Brianna Howard from Mt. Jewett attended and was welcomed.
Condolences were given to the family of Patty Uhl who was a new member of the chapter.
Farewell wishes were given to long-standing treasurer Phyllis Cook, who moved out of the area. Members will miss meeting at her home on various occasions and holding the garage sale there as well.
Along with the cookie exchange, Hornung compiled a cookbook of all cookie recipes for each person, so members could share, as well as taste, holiday favorites. Her final treat was homemade fruit soup, along with hot chocolate.
The next meeting will be a poetry night.