DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Augusto Cuellar, MD, to its medical staff.
Dr. Cuellar joins the team at Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 300, in DuBois.
Dr. Cuellar specializes in peripheral and endovascular surgery and general thoracic surgery, including minimally invasive procedures. He has 35 years of experience and is a fellowship-trained surgeon, having achieved the highest level and training and recognition in the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery field.
Common treatments and procedures include coronary artery bypass graft, complex aortic procedures, endoscopic vein harvesting, minimally invasive maze procedure, valve repair and valve replacement.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Cuellar practiced in private practice, Vascular and Thoracic Texarkana and Ocala in Texarkana, Texas; South Florida Cardiovascular in Davie, Fla.; Ohio Cardiovascular and Vascular Surgeons in Lima, Ohio; and Raj Cardiovascular Association in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Cuellar graduated from Javeriana Medical School in Bogotá, Colombia. He completed residencies in internal medicine at SUNY Medical School in Brooklyn, N.Y.; general surgery at University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago, Ill.; and general surgery at CMC Cornell University Affiliate in New York, N.Y.
He completed fellowships in general thoracic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas; endovascular surgery at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh; and thoracic-cardiovascular surgery at Newark Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, N.J., and Memorial Sloan-Kettering in New York, N.Y.
To learn more about cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit us at www.phhealthcare.org/cardiacsurgery.