DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Brandy Hetrick, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Hetrick joins the team at Penn Highlands Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 300, in DuBois.
Hetrick has a decade of nursing experience, and as a cardiovascular and thoracic surgery specialist, she provides excellent care to patients undergoing a variety of procedures. Whether you need a minimally invasive procedure or the most complex open-heart surgery, Brandy and the cardiovascular team at Penn Highlands are here for you.
Common treatments and procedures include coronary artery bypass graft, complex aortic procedures, endoscopic vein harvesting, minimally invasive maze procedure and valve repair and valve replacement.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery, Hetrick practiced in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at Penn Highlands DuBois, the cardiovascular operating room at Penn Highlands DuBois and at Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.
Hetrick earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn., and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pennsylvania State University in State College.
To learn more about cardiovascular and thoracic surgery services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call Penn Highlands Cardiovascular/Thoracic Surgery at 814-375-2040 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/cardiacsurgery.