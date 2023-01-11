DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Brittany Starr, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Starr joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurology, located at 123 Hospital Avenue, in DuBois.
With nearly a decade of experience, Starr offers patients highly specialized care for a wide range of neurological conditions. She works closely with the neurology team to provide comprehensive treatment plans utilizing the latest procedures and technology.
Common treatments and procedures include Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), brain dysfunction, brain injury, concussion, dementia, epilepsy, headache, memory issues, multiple sclerosis, pain, primary and secondary brain tumors, spinal cord injury, stroke and tremors.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Neurology, Starr practiced at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Ariz., and at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois.
Starr earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn., and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Pennsylvania State University in State College.
To find out more about neurology services at Penn Highlands, visit www.phhealthcare.org/neurology.