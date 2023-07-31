DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Bryton Shuey, PA-C, to its medical staff.
Shuey joins the team at QCare in St. Marys, located at 761 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 160, in St. Marys.
Shuey diagnoses and treats a wide array of medical conditions and is here with experienced care when your primary care office is closed or you can’t get an appointment as quickly as you would like.
Common treatments and procedures include back pain, bladder infections, colds, coughs, earache, fever, flu-like symptoms, insect bites, minor aches, minor cuts/abrasions, minor eye problems, minor pains, rashes, sinus infections, sprains, tick bites and vomiting.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Shuey practiced at Keystone Rural Health Consortia, Inc., in Ridgway.
She earned her Master of Physician Assistant Science and Bachelor of Health Science at Gannon University in Erie.
To learn more about walk-in care at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit us at www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.