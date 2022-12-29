DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Erin Wood, MSN, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Wood joins the teams at Penn Highlands Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at 621 South Main Street, 2nd floor, in DuBois and 1100 Million Dollar Highway, Suite 3, in St. Marys.
With more than two decades of experience, Wood is a highly skilled provider and offers expert care to patients suffering from a wide range of pulmonary and respiratory conditions.
Common treatments and procedures include asthma, COPD, emphysema, lung cancer, lung nodules, pulmonary artery hypertension, pulmonary fibrosis and sarcoidosis.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Wood practiced at Spartan LTC in DuBois, Guardian Nurse Practitioners in Brockway, Apogee Physicians in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Penn Highlands DuBois in DuBois.
Wood earned her Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn., and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Penn.
To make an appointment or to find out more about pulmonary medicine services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call the office at 814-503-8573 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/lungcare.