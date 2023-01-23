DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes interventional pain medicine specialist Jacob Ogden, DO, to its medical staff.
Ogden joins the teams at Penn Highlands Interventional Pain Center at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 212, in DuBois and 761 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 3, in St. Marys.
As a fellowship-trained specialist, Ogden has undergone advanced training reserved for the best doctoral graduates and has studied and practiced with the leading experts in the field of pain management. Ogden provides a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for people dealing with chronic pain.
Common treatments and procedures include caudal blocks, cervical epidurals, facet blocks, lumbar epidurals, medial branch blocks, medication block therapy, nerve blocks, patient education, physical rehabilitation, radiofrequency procedures, sacroiliac joint injections, selective nerve root blocks, sympathetic block therapy, thoracic epidurals and trigger point injections.
Ogden graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. He completed his residency in anesthesiology at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey and fellowship in pain medicine at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. He is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Pennsylvania Pain Society, Spine Intervention Society and Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.
To make an appointment or to find out more about pain management services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call the DuBois office at 814-375-4045, the St. Marys office at 814-788-8577 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/pain.