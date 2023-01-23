DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is excited to announce and welcome Physical Therapist, Katelyn Matthews, DPT, to their rehabilitation location at DuBois.
Matthews earned a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Kean University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from Slippery Rock University. During her studies and experiences, she became passionate about helping others through Physical Therapy. Matthews is also certified in LSVT BIG, an intensive, effective treatment to help people with Parkinson’s disease.
“I am excited to be part of the team at Penn Highlands DuBois and to make a difference in our community,” said Matthews. “I look forward to getting to work with patients of all ages and make a difference in their recovery process to help get them back to doing the things they enjoy. I also look forward to making a difference with the population of patients with Parkinson’s disease.”
Rehabilitation Services of Penn Highlands Healthcare offers Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies to individuals of all ages throughout Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Healthcare prides itself on providing quality rehabilitation services that help people recover from illness, injury or surgery in an outpatient setting.
To learn more about The Rehabilitation Center at DuBois, visit www.phhealthcare.org/rehab or call 814-375-3372.