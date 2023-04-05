DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced and welcomed Occupational Therapist, Sierra Murray, OTD, OTR/L, to its rehabilitation location at DuBois.
Murray joins The Rehabilitation Center as a new graduate. Murray earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees at The University of Findlay. She has experience through clinical rotations in lymphedema therapy, inpatient rehab and hand therapy. During her studies and experiences, she became passionate about helping others through Occupational Therapy.
“I found my passion in inpatient rehab and am very thankful the position opened up for me to begin working here,” said Murray. “I have been welcomed with open arms and am glad to be making a difference in patients’ lives to increase their independence to go home.”
Rehabilitation Services of Penn Highlands Healthcare offers Physical, Occupational and Speech therapies to individuals of all ages throughout Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Healthcare prides itself on providing quality rehabilitation services that help people recover from illness, injury or surgery in an outpatient setting.
To learn more about The Rehabilitation Center at Penn Highlands, visit www.phhealthcare.org/rehab or call 814-375-3372.