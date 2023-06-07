DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Rebecca Adams, (Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (CRNP), to its medical staff.
Adams joins the teams at Penn Highlands Family Medicine and QCare Brookville Walk-in Clinic at 88 Hospital Road, 1st floor, in Brookville.
Adams has 15 years of experience in assessing, diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions in patients of all ages. She is also experienced as a patient advocate by assisting patients and families with quality of care concerns.
Common treatments and procedures include flu-like symptoms; fever; vomiting; coughs, colds, sinus problems; earaches; sprains; back pain; rashes; minor eye problems; minor cuts and abrasions; minor aches and pains; bladder infections; tick and insect bites; animal bites; asthma care; diabetes care; hypertension/high blood pressure care; immunizations; preventative care and screenings; and primary care.
Other convenient services include driver’s license physicals, work and Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays and annual/sports physicals.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Adams practiced at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
Adams earned her Master of Science in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Penn.
To learn more about family medicine and QCare walk-in services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit www.phhealthcare.org.