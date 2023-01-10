DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Robyn Corby, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Corby joins the team at Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN at 123 Hospital Ave. in DuBois.
Corby has been working in women’s healthcare for over a decade in different capacities. She has extensive experience in surgical settings, including robotics, suturing, positioning patients, preoperative and postoperative assessments, as well as educating patients about their surgical procedures and experience.
Common treatments and procedures include annual exams, obstetric visits, preoperative and postoperative visits, contraception, STD testing and assisting with surgical procedures.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN, Corby trained at Family Healthcare Center of Punxsutawney in Punxsutawney, Penn Highlands Brookville Rural Health Center in Brookville, Penn Highlands Internal Medicine in DuBois and Penn Highlands Pediatrics in Clearfield. She also worked as a Registered Nurse in surgical services and in the operating room and maternity department at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Corby earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago, Ill. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and Association of periOperative Registered Nurses.
To make an appointment or to find out more about Penn Highlands Life Journey OB/GYN, call 814-371-1900 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/lifesjourney.