BROOKVILLE — "Christmas in July" is the theme of the open house/recruiting event that will be held at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor on Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both the personal care facility and skilled nursing facility are participating in the event.
Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor provides a continuum of care for residents in various conditions and stages of life including: elderly care, independent living, personal care, skilled and intermediate nursing care, and senior therapy services. In addition to round-the-clock quality medical care for residents, Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor offers a secure unit for those with early dementia.
The facilities are hiring medication technicians, residential aides, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, cooks, servers, housekeepers, and personal care activity coordinators. Interviews will be conducted on site.
Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor is located at 417 Route 28 in Brookville.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.