DuBOIS — Hoan Do, an award-winning inspirational speaker, author of “Succeeding in the Real World”, and city finalist in NBC’s hit show, American Ninja Warrior, will speak at Penn State DuBois at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. As part of the Cultural, Performing Arts, and Lecture Series, this event is free and open to the public.
From an early age, Hoan, of Seattle, was conscious of the sacrifices his parents had made in their escape to the United States during the Vietnam War in pursuit of the American Dream. Feeling indebted to his parents for their pursuit of a better life, Hoan vowed to ensure that one day, he would be able to take care of his parents. Hoan’s hard work took him to Malibu, California, where he attended Pepperdine University, fully engaging in the academic rigor and array of opportunities that the school offered.
Overcoming adversities in life has allowed Hoan to connect with others in a powerful way. Hoan travels the world sharing messages of hope and inspiration. Through partnering with organizations, colleges, and schools, Hoan’s practical strategies have impacted more than 250,000 professionals and students.
He has been featured on Good Morning America, NBC, Yahoo Finance, The Chicago Tribune, and Lay’s potato chip bags as part of the nationwide “Smile with Lays Campaign” benefiting Operation Smile. The Seattle Magazine recognized Hoan as one of the top 25 influential people in Seattle. He has also earned the Verizon Wireless Motivator Award.
This program is presented by the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement. Masks are required for all indoor activities. For more information, contact Brittany Stanton, student engagement coordinator, at blm5191@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.