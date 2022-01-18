EAST EARL — Greenhouse Growers Day is an annual one-day event for greenhouse growers and allied industries.
Held on Jan. 27 from 8-3 p.m. at the popular Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Pennsylvania 17519, this workshop will feature current topics and critical information for successful greenhouse production and management. This event is an excellent networking opportunity for all plant breeders, greenhouse and nursery operators, and supporting industries.
The program’s focus is on cutting-edge information for plant production, plant nutrition, plant health, new cultivars, and greenhouse environmental management. The Penn State Flower Trials results are presented at this meeting to provide the most recent performance data. A silent auction is part of the program, and proceeds benefit the Penn State Flower Trials. Pesticide recertification credits are available for Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Register at https://extension.psu.edu/greenhouse-growers-day, or by calling customer service at 877-345-0691. Preregistration is preferred, the registration deadline is Jan. 23.