UNIVERSITY PARK — “Youth Community Stewardship Program,” a Penn State Extension workshop aimed at helping youth learn to lead conservation projects, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on three consecutive days — June 7, 8 and 9 — at the Oakland Borough Building, 380 State St., Susquehanna.
The environmental stewardship camp is designed for youth ages 13-18 who want to get their hands dirty, take charge and learn to lead conservation projects that make a difference. Attendees will help plant a riparian buffer along a creek to ensure a safe habitat for local wildlife and prevent soil erosion.
Young people who are concerned about the environment, interested in learning leadership skills, enjoy working outdoors and participating in a meaningful hands-on project can benefit from this workshop.
The event will cover:
- Community project leadership skills.
- The effects of climate change on the local environment.
- Information about native plants and invasive species.
Upon completing the program, participants will receive a certificate and gain eligibility for community service hours.
Organizers ask that participants bring their own beverages and snacks. Portions of the program will occur outdoors, so participants should dress in layers according to the weather.
Participants may register at no cost. The Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Environmental Education Grants Program provided funding for this event.
The registration deadline is 9:00 a.m. on June 6. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/ycs-program.