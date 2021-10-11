UNIVERSITY PARK — The next web-based seminar in Penn State Extension’s land-use series will examine the benefits of agriculture in communities and how to prioritize agriculture in community land use.
Presenting the 75-minute webinar at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 will be Christi Powell, extension educator, and Darlene Livingston and Marlene Kaltenbach, both with PA Farm Link.
Many communities choose to prioritize agriculture in community land use, Livingston noted. As beginning farmers seek land opportunities — both traditional transition from older farmers as well as “creative farming opportunities” — the process is important to the success of communities.
Pennsylvania Farm Link, a nonprofit group dedicated to connecting farmers and landowners in Pennsylvania, can help, she added.
“Our organization and the land/farmer online database are ‘tools’ to help potential new farmers in municipalities,” Livingston said. “The database provides opportunities for landowners and/or people looking for farmland — through buying or renting — to find multiple listings from across the state. The database is a very useful tool for municipal planners to learn about and use creatively within their municipalities.”
This webinar will explore the agricultural side of land-use decision-making by introducing planners to PA Farm Link. In addition, participants will get an inside look at the PA Farm Link land-linking database.
“So, You Want Agriculture in Your Community — Have You Heard of PA Farm Link?” is the fourth webinar in the Penn State Extension Summer/Fall Land-Use Webinar series that runs through November. The webinar series assists municipal elected and appointed officials, planners, landowners, farmers, and community organizations to be informed about land-use issues and decisions in their communities.
Other topics and dates in the webinar series include:
- July 21: “Intergenerational Community Engagement and Planning — Values and Practices”
- Aug. 18: “Making Buffers Work for Your Community, Clients and Residents”
- Sept. 15: “Short-Term Rental Trends and How to Craft an Ordinance to Handle”
- Nov. 17: “Advancing Racial Equity through Land-Use Planning”
The cost of the webinar series is $50 for all five sessions, or $95 for all five sessions for those who want to receive AICP certification-maintenance credits from the American Planning Association. The cost is also $95 for all five sessions for professional engineers needing PDH credits. In addition, registered landscape architects can receive continuing-education credits for a fee of $65.
For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or by email at ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/land-use-webinar.