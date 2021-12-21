HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Additionally, the Pittsburgh Driver License Center and all services at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg will be closed Friday, Dec. 24.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.