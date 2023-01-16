CALIFORNIA, PA — Congratulations to students at Pennsylvania Western University who have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.
Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the Dean’s List. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
The student must earn a minimum semester GPA of 3.40.
The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., Not Reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades.
Local students include:
- Abigail Adamski of Kersey
- Jacqueline Aiello of Ridgway
- Kyla Alker of DuBois
- Rachel Aravich of DuBois
- Michaela Armanini of DuBois
- Erin Baker of Summerville
- Carly Barnett of Brookville
- Dustin Barnett of Brookville
- Sydney Barto of Sigel
- Gianna Battaglia of DuBois
- Rebekka Bauer of St. Marys
- Brooke Belgin of Sigel
- Rylee Biancuzzo of Clearfield
- Chloe Bierley of St. Marys
- Amber Birch of Brookville
- Kailyn Blake of Weedville
- Cross Bloom of Grampian
- Jillian Bruni-Crytser of DuBois
- Tenleigh Bumbarger of Olanta
- Nakai Bussell of DuBois
- Kayla Butterfuss of DuBois, PA
- Savannah Buttery of Brockway
- Sarah Caine of Brookville
- Emily Carpino of Knox Dale
- Joanne Case of Falls Creek
- Giovanni Catalone of St. Marys
- Brady Caylor of Summerville
- Owen Caylor of Summerville
- Emma Cobaugh of Ridgway
- Lauryn Cook of Brookville
- Cheyanne Corrigan of Philipsburg
- Desaray Cossar of Grampian
- Ludrica Crawford of Falls Creek
- Emma Crittenden of Curwensville
- Allysa Croasmun of Reynoldsville
- Jessica Decker of Kersey
- Astacio Deemer of DuBois
- Madyson Dellaquila of Kersey
- Emma Delullo of St. Marys
- Gabriella Delzangle of DuBois
- Emily Disque of Wilcox
- Jasmine Dixon of Clearfield
- Lydia Dixon of DuBois
- Caitlin Drahushak of DuBois
- Alexis Dubay of Brookville
- Chloe Eckert of St. Marys, PA
- Lauren Eckert of St. Marys
- Camden Emhoff of Worthville
- Nichole Farley of St. Marys
- Caroline Fitch of Wilcox
- McKenna Fleming of Summerville
- Mary Fremer of Brockway
- Zebulon Fry of Karthaus
- Amarah Fullam of St. Marys
- Tina Gavlock of Clearfield
- Tami Geci of Kersey, PA;
- Kaylee George of Sykesville
- Candace Gill of Brookville
- Evan Giroskey of Punxsutawney
- Jenna Gould of Brookville
- Brittany Graham of Clearfield
- Austin Green of Johnsonburg
- Emily Greenawalt of Houtzdale
- Gauge Gulvas of DuBois
- Alexis Hahn of Philipsburg
- Alayna Haight of Brookville
- Connor Hamby of DuBois
- Takoda Hammonds of Ridgway
- Madison Hannah of Reynoldsville
- Morgan Hartle of Summerville
- Noella Hartzfeld of Punxsutawney
- Cierra Hatch of DuBois
- Tyler Henry of St. Marys
- Halle Herrington of Philipsburg
- Helena Hess of Clearfield
- Katelyn Hetrick of Frenchville
- Emma Hipps of Olanta
- Cecelia Hite of Philipsburg
- Maddison Ho of DuBois
- Jessica Holt of Brockway
- Alyssa Horner of Reynoldsville
- Elizabeth Huber of Byrnedale
- Zane Huey of Westover
- Karlie Huffman of Knox Dale
- Maria Hynds of Brockway
- Emily Jamison of Summerville
- Hannah Jamison of Sigel
- Lauren Jamison of Summerville
- Abbi Johnson of Wilcox
- Alayna Johnson of West Decatur
- Justin Kalgren of DuBois
- Gannon Kearney of DuBois
- Kain Kennemuth of Mayport, PA;
- Rachel Kister of Sykesville
- Jacob Kline of Kersey
- Mia Kline of St. Marys
- Mitch Knepp of Summerville
- Jordan Kosko of DuBois
- Janelle Krug of St. Marys
- Logan Krug of Johnsonburg
- Sarah Lansberry of Coalport
- Gary Larner of Johnsonburg
- Robyn Nicole LeDonne of Punxsutawney
- Rachel Legars of Curwensville
- Natalie Lenze of St. Marys
- Hunter Lewis of Brookville
- Jenny Lin of Punxsutawney
- Morgan Lindemuth of Brockway
- Davan Lion of St. Marys
- Abigail Lonjin of West Decatur
- Brooke Lovell of Fallentimber
- Gabrielle Lumadue of New Millport
- Jordan MacWilliams of Brookville
- Alexis Mahoney of Kersey
- Renee Manns of Sigel
- Breanna Marconi of St. Marys
- Hunter Martin of West Decatur
- Adam Martz of Brookville
- Amanda Maruschak of Morrisdale
- Parker Matson of Philipsburg
- Brandon Matthews of Corsica
- Abigail Mattivi of St. Marys
- Peyton Maurer of DuBois
- Lauren McCleary of Corsica
- Renee McCleary of Mayport
- Alexy McDermid of Brookville
- Patricia Metlika of Ridgway
- Taylor Milliron of Osceola Mills
- Cameron Moore of Brookville
- Brynn Morgan of Grampian
- Grace Neigh of Punxsutawney
- Ella Newcome of Rossiter
- Madelyn Newcome of Brockway
- Anna Newman of Brookville
- Amanda Oakes of Brookville
- Dorrie Olay of Kersey
- Madison Olewnick of Penfield
- Courtney Ortz of Brookville
- Hayden Osborne of Brookville
- Faith Park of Summerville
- Karly Park of St. Marys
- Jenna Pfaff of DuBois
- Grace Preston of Brockway
- Kalee Reasinger of Clearfield
- Cassidy Reed of Reynoldsville
- Caitlin Schill of Falls Creek
- Marcy Schindler of Brookville
- Jessica Schloder of St. Marys
- Julianna Schloder of Kersey
- Abigail Selfridge of DuBois
- Carley Semancik of DuBois
- Madison Shilk of Ridgway
- Sabella Sicheri of St. Marys
- Emma Sidelinger of St. Marys
- Alec Smith of Mayport
- Benton Smith of Summerville
- BriAnna Smith of Brookville
- Charli Smith of Punxsutawney
- Faith Smith of Weedville
- Hailey Smith of Punxsutawney
- Mollie Smith of Punxsutawney
- Kassandra Sorg of St. Marys
- Elsie Stanley of Reynoldsville
- Alura Stehley of Houtzdale
- Morgan Stewart of Punxsutawney
- Cierra Stom of Penfield
- Alexis Strouse of Sykesville
- Stephen Sunderland of Ridgway
- Matthew Taylor of Brockway
- Britnee Thorwart of Ridgway
- Taylor Trinidad of Woodland
- Sarahann Tyler of St Marys
- Christopher Uhl of DuBois
- Brandon Walker of Rockton
- London Watt of DuBois
- Payton Wheaton of Sykesville
- Ryan Whitehead of Philipsburg
- Morgan Wiest of St. Marys
- Harley Williams of Philipsburg
- Nicholas Wolfe of Punxsutawney
- Jeremy Wolfgang of DuBois
- Elizabeth Wonderling of Summerville
- Sophie Wyant of Punxsutawney
- Jessica Yarger of Glen Hope
- Jennylin Yeager of Johnsonburg
- Tyra Zimmerman of Johnsonburg
- Lillian Davie of Summerville