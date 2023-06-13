DuBOIS — Council #519 of the DuBois Knights of Columbus held it’s June meeting on Sunday, June 4. Grand Knight Pete Brown presided over a well-attended gathering one last time after five years of leading the council longer than any grand knight has since the council began over 123 years ago.
Brown strongly guided the local group over many successful ventures, and during the challenging pandemic years, and which also saw significant changes in the Order. Ray Donati will take the gavel as the new grand knight by September.
The council held an exemplification of the first three degrees for two new members –Dr. James Sweetland and Bernie Snyder.
After the reports by council officers, the knights donated to DuBois Central Catholic’s athletic programs and Young People Who Care.
Faithful Navigator of the Fourth Degree, Gene Grzeda announced the next meeting in will be held in September on the third Monday at Buck’s Pizza.
The two winners of the Knight’s Scholarship were announced, followed by Past grand knight Greg Kruk reporting on the caucus calendar sales, and Tom Shade on the 125th Anniversary of the council.
A eucharistic procession will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Church. The public is encouraged to attend. The council picnic will be July 30 at the St. Michael’s pavilion.
Membership in the knights of Columbus is open to all Catholic men, and can be done online at www. Kofc.org.