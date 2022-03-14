Peyton Kifer receives second award at PJAS competition

DuBOIS — Peyton Kifer virtually presented his research project on March 5 at the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional competition.
Projects were under COVID protocol and have been researched and presented with safety in mind for all.
Kifer, a 10th grade student, received a second award for his presentation on his project entitled, “Treating Retinitis Pigmentosa with Microcurrent Electricity.”
Kifer said, “I truly enjoy the scientific process involved in research.” Kifer said he is undecided on an exact career path, but science will play a big part in what he chooses.